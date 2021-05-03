Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Lifted by Truist Securiti

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a report released on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.74. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on OVV. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 price objective on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.75 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities raised Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.37.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $23.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.38. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $28.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 4.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 3,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ovintiv by 2,631.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $188,543.70. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.55%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

