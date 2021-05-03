Truist Securiti Comments on QTS Realty Trust, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:QTS)

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for QTS Realty Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.59. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on QTS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

Shares of QTS stock opened at $66.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. QTS Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $55.91 and a 1-year high of $72.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -179.70 and a beta of 0.52.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTS. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $1,162,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $40,815,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,014,000 after buying an additional 33,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, Director John W. Barter sold 10,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $678,050.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,117.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 12,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $786,312.60. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,013 shares of company stock worth $1,989,557. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.05%.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

