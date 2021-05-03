Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) versus Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Financial Contrast

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) and Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Healthpeak Properties and Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthpeak Properties 13.46% 4.19% 1.99% Alexandria Real Estate Equities 29.07% 4.79% 2.66%

93.5% of Healthpeak Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.6% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Healthpeak Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Healthpeak Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities pays an annual dividend of $4.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Healthpeak Properties pays out 68.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alexandria Real Estate Equities pays out 62.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Healthpeak Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Alexandria Real Estate Equities has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Healthpeak Properties has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Healthpeak Properties and Alexandria Real Estate Equities, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthpeak Properties 1 5 6 0 2.42 Alexandria Real Estate Equities 0 1 5 0 2.83

Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus target price of $30.77, indicating a potential downside of 10.39%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus target price of $184.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.60%. Given Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alexandria Real Estate Equities is more favorable than Healthpeak Properties.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Healthpeak Properties and Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthpeak Properties $2.00 billion 9.26 $45.53 million $1.76 19.51 Alexandria Real Estate Equities $1.53 billion 17.44 $363.17 million $6.96 26.02

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Healthpeak Properties. Healthpeak Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alexandria Real Estate Equities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alexandria Real Estate Equities beats Healthpeak Properties on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles. At Healthpeak, we pair our deep understanding of the healthcare real estate market with a strong vision for long-term growth.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF"). The asset base in North America includes 31.9 million RSF of operating properties and 3.3 million RSF of Class A properties undergoing construction, 7.1 million RSF of near-term and intermediate-term development and redevelopment projects, and 7.4 million SF of future development projects. Founded in 1994, Alexandria pioneered this niche and has since established a significant market presence in key locations, including Greater Boston, San Francisco, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle. Alexandria has a longstanding and proven track record of developing Class A properties clustered in urban life science, technology, and agtech campuses that provide our innovative tenants with highly dynamic and collaborative environments that enhance their ability to successfully recruit and retain world-class talent and inspire productivity, efficiency, creativity, and success. Alexandria also provides strategic capital to transformative life science, technology, and agtech companies through our venture capital platform. We believe our unique business model and diligent underwriting ensure a high-quality and diverse tenant base that results in higher occupancy levels, longer lease terms, higher rental income, higher returns, and greater long-term asset value.

