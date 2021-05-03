JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €11.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ENI. UBS Group set a €12.25 ($14.41) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ENI currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.94 ($12.87).

Shares of ENI stock opened at €9.92 ($11.67) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of €10.28 and a 200 day moving average of €8.81. The firm has a market cap of $35.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10. ENI has a 1 year low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 1 year high of €10.62 ($12.49).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

