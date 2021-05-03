Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €104.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Symrise has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €107.33 ($126.27).

Get Symrise alerts:

Shares of FRA SY1 opened at €107.40 ($126.35) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €105.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is €105.22. Symrise has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.