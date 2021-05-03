Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €79.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BAS. Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Basf and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €74.63 ($87.79).

BAS opened at €67.08 ($78.92) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of €71.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of €64.44. Basf has a 12 month low of €41.14 ($48.40) and a 12 month high of €72.88 ($85.74).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

