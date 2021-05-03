$1.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) will announce sales of $1.97 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.71 billion. Moderna posted sales of $8.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23,380.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moderna will report full-year sales of $16.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.60 billion to $21.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $13.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.91 billion to $22.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.22.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $178.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Moderna has a one year low of $46.13 and a one year high of $189.26. The company has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $925,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,550,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $1,408,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,464,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,816,490.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,728,566 shares of company stock worth $837,010,594 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

