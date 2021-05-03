Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €68.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €62.46 ($73.48).

Shares of 1COV opened at €54.42 ($64.02) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €56.60 and its 200 day moving average is €52.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion and a PE ratio of 21.94. Covestro has a 12-month low of €27.94 ($32.87) and a 12-month high of €63.24 ($74.40). The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.36.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

