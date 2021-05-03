Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Short Interest Update

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 59.9% from the March 31st total of 738,100 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 730,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

GATO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Gatos Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC started coverage on Gatos Silver in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gatos Silver in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 10.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GATO opened at $11.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.53. Gatos Silver has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

