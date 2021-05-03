Short Interest in MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Increases By 60.6%

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 308,000 shares, a growth of 60.6% from the March 31st total of 191,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ YGMZ opened at $4.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.06. MingZhu Logistics has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $58.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MingZhu Logistics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.19% of MingZhu Logistics at the end of the most recent quarter.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company serves sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. As of March 5, 2021, it operated a truckload fleet with 114 tractors and 76 trailers.

