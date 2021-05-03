The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $90.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Brink?s Company is the global leader in total cash management, secure route-based logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), and international transportation of valuables. Their customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Their global network of operations in 41 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of The Brink’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NYSE BCO opened at $79.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -319.68 and a beta of 1.53. The Brink’s has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $84.72.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The Brink’s had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 95.65%. The company had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Brink’s will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 26,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $2,010,845.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $415,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in The Brink’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in The Brink’s by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in The Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

