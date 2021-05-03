COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS Pathways plc is a mental health care company. It operates principally in New York, USA. COMPASS Pathways plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of CMPS opened at $36.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.73. COMPASS Pathways has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $61.69.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16). As a group, equities research analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPS. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the third quarter valued at about $197,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 99,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 24,925 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,195,000 after buying an additional 162,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. 15.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on COMPASS Pathways (CMPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.