US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “US Ecology, Inc., formerly known as American Ecology Corporation, provides radioactive, PCB, hazardous, and non-hazardous waste services to commercial and government customers throughout the United States. The Company operates through its subsidiaries and provides its services to steel mills, medical and academic institutions, refineries, chemical manufacturing facilities and the nuclear power industry. Its subsidiaries include US Ecology Nevada, Inc., US Ecology Washington, Inc., US Ecology Texas, Inc., US Ecology Idaho, Inc., and US Ecology Field Services, Inc. The Company operates through two business segments: operating disposal facilities and non-operating disposal facilities. US Ecology, Inc. is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $42.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.70 and its 200 day moving average is $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.20. US Ecology has a fifty-two week low of $26.69 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that US Ecology will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in US Ecology in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in US Ecology by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,404,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,024,000 after acquiring an additional 310,485 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in US Ecology by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in US Ecology in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in US Ecology by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,833,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,613,000 after acquiring an additional 272,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

