Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.800-0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $265 million-$270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $263.54 million.Omnicell also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.500-3.700 EPS.

OMCL traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.02. The stock had a trading volume of 379,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,030. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 166.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. Omnicell has a 12 month low of $56.16 and a 12 month high of $146.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.57.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OMCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.50.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

