FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $186.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FirstService Corporation offers property services to commercial, institutional and residential customers primarily in North America and internationally. Its operating segment consists of Commercial Real Estate Services, Residential Real Estate Services and Property Services. FirstService Corporation is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities cut shares of FirstService from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC cut shares of FirstService from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James cut shares of FirstService from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $163.00.

FirstService stock opened at $162.25 on Friday. FirstService has a twelve month low of $76.30 and a twelve month high of $177.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.15. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 98.33 and a beta of 0.92.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.52. FirstService had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $711.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FirstService will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

