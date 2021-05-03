Six Flags Entertainment Co. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.51). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SIX. Wedbush increased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley increased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.42.

SIX stock opened at $46.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.10. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $676,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,406,950.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

