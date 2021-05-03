Equities Analysts Set Expectations for North American Construction Group Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for North American Construction Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast forecasts that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

NOA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Pi Financial upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.88.

Shares of TSE NOA opened at C$16.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of C$6.30 and a 12-month high of C$16.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.96. The company has a market cap of C$465.60 million and a P/E ratio of 10.79.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$136.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$129.47 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

In related news, Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.30, for a total value of C$192,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,837,721.60. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.17, for a total value of C$1,374,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,104,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$34,026,175.26. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 721,403 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,173 and sold 110,200 shares valued at $1,760,010.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

