Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Santander Consumer USA in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SC. Piper Sandler upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

SC stock opened at $33.94 on Monday. Santander Consumer USA has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $34.17. The company has a quick ratio of 59.10, a current ratio of 59.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.77 and its 200-day moving average is $24.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 356.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000.

In other Santander Consumer USA news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $393,993.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,504.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

