Sun Life Financial (SLF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Sun Life Financial to post earnings of C$1.36 per share for the quarter.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.38 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$11.65 billion for the quarter.

SLF stock opened at C$66.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.45, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of C$44.06 and a 52-week high of C$67.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$64.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$60.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.81 billion and a PE ratio of 16.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.68%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SLF. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$69.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$73.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.00.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.71, for a total value of C$1,154,902.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,432 shares in the company, valued at C$7,061,598.72. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 15,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.14, for a total value of C$957,390.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,725,417.28. Insiders sold 52,837 shares of company stock worth $3,305,749 in the last 90 days.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

