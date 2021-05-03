Brokers Set Expectations for Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TACO)

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) – Wedbush lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Del Taco Restaurants in a research report issued on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

TACO stock opened at $11.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.61. The company has a market cap of $419.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.99. Del Taco Restaurants has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $11.99.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 42.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the first quarter valued at $58,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $183,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 885.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 27,533 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 221.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 24,993 shares during the last quarter. 68.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of March 10, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

