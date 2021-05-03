Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €5.45 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €5.45 ($6.41) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.20 ($8.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of €7.39 ($8.70).

Shares of LHA opened at €10.74 ($12.63) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €11.08 and its 200-day moving average price is €10.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,109.01. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 1-year high of €12.96 ($15.25).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

