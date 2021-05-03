Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €175.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €199.75 ($235.00).

ETR SAE opened at €171.70 ($202.00) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Shop Apotheke Europe has a one year low of €65.40 ($76.94) and a one year high of €249.00 ($292.94). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €186.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of €171.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -147.26.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

