Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€237.00” Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €296.00 ($348.24) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oddo Bhf set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €250.73 ($294.98).

Volkswagen stock opened at €216.70 ($254.94) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.18. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €111.10 ($130.71) and a 52 week high of €252.20 ($296.71). The stock has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €228.46 and a 200-day moving average of €171.95.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

