MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €161.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €161.00 ($189.41) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €191.00 ($224.71) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €213.00 ($250.59) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MTU Aero Engines presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €188.20 ($221.41).

Shares of MTX stock opened at €209.90 ($246.94) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €200.74 and a 200 day moving average price of €196.28. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of €111.10 ($130.71) and a twelve month high of €221.00 ($260.00). The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

