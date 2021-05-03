Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$32.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. CIBC restated a neutral rating and issued a C$32.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Teck Resources to C$32.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$30.06.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE:TECK.B opened at C$26.01 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$11.01 and a 1 year high of C$29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$26.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.06.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.