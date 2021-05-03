Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Short Interest Up 30.4% in April

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,900 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the March 31st total of 172,500 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 52,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ULH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

ULH opened at $25.01 on Monday. Universal Logistics has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.57.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 2.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Logistics will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is currently 19.72%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 317.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Universal Logistics by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Universal Logistics by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Universal Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. 24.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.