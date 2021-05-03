Head to Head Survey: INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) and New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY)

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) and New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.3% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of New World Development shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.5% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

INDUS Realty Trust has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New World Development has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares INDUS Realty Trust and New World Development’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INDUS Realty Trust $44.04 million 8.04 $3.67 million N/A N/A New World Development $7.61 billion 0.44 $357.25 million N/A N/A

New World Development has higher revenue and earnings than INDUS Realty Trust.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for INDUS Realty Trust and New World Development, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INDUS Realty Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00 New World Development 0 0 0 0 N/A

INDUS Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $70.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.80%. Given INDUS Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe INDUS Realty Trust is more favorable than New World Development.

Profitability

This table compares INDUS Realty Trust and New World Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INDUS Realty Trust -11.27% -4.08% -1.34% New World Development N/A N/A N/A

Summary

New World Development beats INDUS Realty Trust on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INDUS Realty Trust

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

About New World Development

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and internationally. Its property portfolio comprises residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as provides protection and savings-related life and medical insurance products. In addition, it is involved in the duty free operation and general trading, civil engineering, loyalty program, marketing, promotion, fashion retailing and trading, and piling and ground investigation businesses; development and operation of sports park; operation of household goods shop and convenience store; sale of LED lighting products and systems; and trading of telecommunication system integration products. Further, the company manages Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre; operates hotels, golf and tennis academies, and shopping malls; operates department stores; and provides information technology, healthcare, training course, ticketing, financial, project management, management, advertising and media related, business and investment consultancy, franchised and non-franchised bus, estate agency, wellness and rehabilitation, endoscopic, carpark management, supply chain management, and catering services, as well as property agency, management, and consultancy services. Additionally, the company undertakes faÃ§ade and foundation works; and offers elderly residential and nursing care services. As of June 30, 2020, the company had a total of 17 hotel properties with approximately 7,400 rooms in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the Southeast Asia. New World Development Company Limited was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

