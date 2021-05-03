$19.80 Million in Sales Expected for American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) will report sales of $19.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.00 million and the lowest is $19.60 million. American Superconductor reported sales of $18.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full-year sales of $85.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $85.50 million to $85.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $97.30 million, with estimates ranging from $91.80 million to $102.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Superconductor.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.20 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 25.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMSC shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Superconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMSC. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. 48.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $16.47 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 1.26. American Superconductor has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $31.78.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Superconductor (AMSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.