Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $219.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $187.75.

NYSE HUBB opened at $192.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $105.34 and a 52-week high of $196.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

In other news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total transaction of $526,587.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,703,307.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $179,960.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,284.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 362.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

