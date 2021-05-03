XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $162.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

XPO has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of XPO Logistics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.08.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $139.12 on Friday. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $141.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. XPO Logistics’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 29,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total value of $4,080,181.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,480,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,976,232.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 61,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $8,385,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at $53,079,866.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 449,830 shares of company stock worth $56,391,645. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

