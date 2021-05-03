TheStreet Upgrades Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Hovde Group cut shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, G.Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $605.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.13. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $46.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 8.20%.

In related news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $176,508.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,636,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,240,000 after purchasing an additional 270,247 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,014,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,087,000 after acquiring an additional 111,983 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 322,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,745,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael raised its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 148,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

