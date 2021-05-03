Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Cut to “Market Perform” at Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Adverum Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.30.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Shares of ADVM stock opened at $3.90 on Thursday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.72.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, CEO Laurent Fischer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,292 shares in the company, valued at $259,764.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $176,715.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADVM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.