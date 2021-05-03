BioNTech (BNTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.31 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $2.13. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 250.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.72%. On average, analysts expect BioNTech to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $188.28 on Monday. BioNTech has a one year low of $43.00 and a one year high of $193.85. The stock has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.14 and a beta of -1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.14.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioNTech has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.89.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

