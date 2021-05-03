Comstock Resources (CRK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $274.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. On average, analysts expect Comstock Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $5.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average is $5.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.62. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Several research firms recently commented on CRK. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Comstock Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $6.50) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comstock Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.65.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

