Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now expects that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TPX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $38.14 on Monday. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $41.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.56.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 640.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 73,493 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $2,905,913.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,603.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $3,617,801.60. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,672 shares of company stock worth $8,839,624. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

