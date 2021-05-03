Rattler Midstream (RTLR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Rattler Midstream to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $109.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.46 million. On average, analysts expect Rattler Midstream to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RTLR opened at $11.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.92. Rattler Midstream has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RTLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded Rattler Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James raised Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.60.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

