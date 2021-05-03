Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Issued By Truist Securiti

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Viking Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.20). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.29) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.98) EPS.

VKTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $6.39 on Monday. Viking Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $10.09. The stock has a market cap of $499.06 million, a PE ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.51.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 242.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

