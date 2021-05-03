Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Wingstop Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Wingstop in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Get Wingstop alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WING. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Wingstop from $187.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price target on Wingstop from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.88.

WING stock opened at $158.41 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.47. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $112.47 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.01, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.71%.

In related news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,133. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $120,138.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,868 shares of company stock worth $224,807. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Wingstop by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,448,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $457,154,000 after purchasing an additional 12,226 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 626,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,997,000 after buying an additional 56,529 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 445,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,056,000 after buying an additional 56,436 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Wingstop by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 437,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,053,000 after acquiring an additional 122,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,435,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.