ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.57) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) – Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.66). Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.78.

Shares of ACAD opened at $20.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.87. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. The firm had revenue of $121.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.87 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,230,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $386,560,000 after buying an additional 69,586 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,247,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,358,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,634,000 after purchasing an additional 361,728 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,407,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 597,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,935,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 14,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $718,408.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,215.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 2,051 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $103,801.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,391 shares in the company, valued at $525,888.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,948 shares of company stock worth $1,643,432 over the last ninety days. 27.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

