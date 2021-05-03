Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Short Interest Update

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 936,100 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the March 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 465,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of SNN opened at $43.17 on Monday. Smith & Nephew has a one year low of $34.29 and a one year high of $46.10. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.05 and a 200-day moving average of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.462 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 1,622.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on SNN shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

