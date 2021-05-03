DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.200-9.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.DaVita also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.20-9.00 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on DVA. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and set a $118.00 target price (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist raised their target price on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Shares of NYSE DVA traded up $2.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,330,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,724. DaVita has a fifty-two week low of $74.70 and a fifty-two week high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.37. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. Analysts forecast that DaVita will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $47,746.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,862.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

