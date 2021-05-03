Short Interest in CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Drops By 17.0%

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 314,100 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the March 31st total of 378,400 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of CNS Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on CNS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ CNSP opened at $2.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.29. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.60 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 2.47.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts anticipate that CNS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

