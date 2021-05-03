kneat.com (CVE:KSI) Price Target Increased to C$4.50 by Analysts at Eight Capital

kneat.com (CVE:KSI) had its price objective hoisted by Eight Capital from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of CVE KSI opened at C$2.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.66. kneat.com has a 12 month low of C$1.63 and a 12 month high of C$3.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$228.76 million and a PE ratio of -34.77.

kneat.com (CVE:KSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$2.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.10 million.

kneat.com, inc. designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in the United States, Ireland, Canada, internationally. The company offers Kneat Gx platform, a configurable commercial off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

