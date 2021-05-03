kneat.com (CVE:KSI) Price Target Increased to C$4.50 by Analysts at Eight Capital

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021


kneat.com (CVE:KSI) had its price objective hoisted by Eight Capital from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of CVE KSI opened at C$2.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.66. kneat.com has a 12 month low of C$1.63 and a 12 month high of C$3.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$228.76 million and a PE ratio of -34.77.

kneat.com (CVE:KSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$2.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.10 million.

kneat.com Company Profile

kneat.com, inc. designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in the United States, Ireland, Canada, internationally. The company offers Kneat Gx platform, a configurable commercial off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

