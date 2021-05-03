Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €66.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.70 ($66.71) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €45.20 ($53.18) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €55.99 ($65.87).

Shares of BNP Paribas stock opened at €53.39 ($62.81) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €51.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €44.56. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a fifty-two week high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

