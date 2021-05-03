Raymond James Raises Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) Price Target to $95.00

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encompass Health from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.50.

Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $40.86 and a 52-week high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend.

In other news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 8,589 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $699,144.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,180,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

