Head-To-Head Analysis: Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) vs. Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Tower Semiconductor and Skyworks Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tower Semiconductor 5.87% 5.35% 3.75% Skyworks Solutions 24.28% 21.36% 17.68%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tower Semiconductor and Skyworks Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tower Semiconductor 0 0 3 0 3.00 Skyworks Solutions 0 11 17 0 2.61

Tower Semiconductor presently has a consensus target price of $37.50, indicating a potential upside of 32.51%. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus target price of $178.17, indicating a potential downside of 1.74%. Given Tower Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tower Semiconductor is more favorable than Skyworks Solutions.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tower Semiconductor and Skyworks Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tower Semiconductor $1.23 billion 2.45 $90.05 million $0.87 32.53 Skyworks Solutions $3.36 billion 8.92 $814.80 million $5.21 34.80

Skyworks Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Tower Semiconductor. Tower Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skyworks Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.5% of Tower Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Tower Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Tower Semiconductor has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skyworks Solutions has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Skyworks Solutions beats Tower Semiconductor on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS. The company also offers transfer optimization and development process services to integrated device manufacturers and fabless companies. It serves various markets, such as consumer electronics, personal computers, communications, automotive, industrial, aerospace, and medical device products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators. The company provides its products for use in the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, entertainment and gaming, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, electronic component distributors, and independent sales representatives. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

