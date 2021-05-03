ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target Raised to C$48.00

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. CSFB cut ATCO from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$45.00 to C$46.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut ATCO to a neutral rating and set a C$45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective (up previously from C$43.00) on shares of ATCO in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ATCO currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$46.64.

Shares of ACO.X opened at C$42.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.82. The firm has a market cap of C$4.83 billion and a PE ratio of 19.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.25. ATCO has a 1-year low of C$34.43 and a 1-year high of C$43.65.

In other ATCO news, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 5,000 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.00, for a total value of C$195,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,782,612.

ATCO Company Profile

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

