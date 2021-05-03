BMO Capital Markets Boosts Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$263.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$254.00 to C$263.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

BYD has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$255.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC boosted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Services to C$260.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$257.10.

Shares of BYD stock opened at C$228.29 on Friday. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$184.84 and a 1 year high of C$245.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.24, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$225.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$219.45. The stock has a market cap of C$4.90 billion and a PE ratio of 87.74.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$526.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$542.87 million. Equities research analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 6.5400001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

