BCE (TSE:BCE) Given New C$64.00 Price Target at TD Securities

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BCE from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BCE from C$61.50 to C$59.50 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BCE from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Desjardins restated a hold rating on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. BCE presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$60.25.

TSE BCE opened at C$58.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.55. BCE has a 1 year low of C$52.52 and a 1 year high of C$60.14. The company has a market cap of C$52.56 billion and a PE ratio of 21.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$57.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$56.07.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.15 billion. Research analysts forecast that BCE will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.875 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 120.65%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

