Credit Suisse Group Raises AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$27.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALA. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on AltaGas to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. CSFB increased their price target on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.18.

Shares of TSE:ALA opened at C$22.97 on Friday. AltaGas has a 52-week low of C$14.55 and a 52-week high of C$23.24. The stock has a market cap of C$6.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.79.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.30 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AltaGas will post 1.7199999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.39%.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

